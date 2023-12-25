Council Members Introduce Resolution To Give Jay-Z His Own Day

Jesus may have some competition during December if New York City Council Member Farah Louis gets her way in honor of the “God MC” “Jayhova” aka Jay-Z. Louis has introduced a resolution to declare December 4 as “Jay-Z Day” in New York City.
If Resolution 849 passes, it would create an official day to celebrate the birthday of Jay-Z and honor his achievements as a musician, businessman, husband, and father.
“December 4 as Jay-Z Day, announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community,” Council Member Farah Louis explained. “In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart.”
Jay-Z, who grew up in the Marcy Houses of Bedford-Stuyvesant, is known for being a consummate businessman and loving father to the three children he shares with his superstar wife, Beyonce.
His legendary career launched with Roc-A-Fella Records, which was co-owned by Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.
Throughout his music career, Jay-Z has sold over 140 million records; he has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and boasts 24 Grammys.
His business ventures outside of music include Rocawear clothing, which he sold for $204 million in cash, his entertainment company, Roc Nation, and a sports agency, Roc Nation Sports.
The multi-billionaire acquired the Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne brand and flipped 50% of the company to LVMH for at least $400 million, while he recently sold off his streaming company Tidal to Square for at least $300 million.
The resolution aims to recognize Jay-Z’s impact on the community and his contributions to economic development.
“December 4 is definitely a day to offer flowers to Jay-Z,” Louis added.
If approved, December 4, a.k .a. Jay-Z Day, would become an annual celebration of the Brooklyn-born artist’s global influence.