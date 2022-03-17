An appeals court ordered Jussie Smollett to be released on bond after a judge sentenced him to 150 days in jail.

Jussie Smollett won’t stay locked up while he appeals his conviction for lying to police about a fake hate crime.

According to the Associated Press, an appeals court ordered Jussie Smollett to be released amid his attempt to appeal the conviction. It’s unclear how soon he’ll be able to get out of jail, but he must post a $150,000 personal recognizance bond to secure his release.

Last week, a Cook County judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail. He received 30 months of felony probation and must pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence during an outburst at his sentencing. After the judge rendered his decision, the Empire actor ranted in the courtroom.

“If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBT community,” he said. “Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal, and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

Jussie Smollett’s legal team fought for his release once he began serving his sentence at the Cook County Jail. They claimed the appeals process won’t finish before he completes his sentence.

His lawyers also claimed he’s in danger behind bars, which elicited pushback from the officer of the special prosecutor.

“Rather than attempt to meet his burden of showing good cause for his immediate release, Mr. Smollett makes only cursory, woefully undeveloped arguments,” deputy special prosecutor Sean Wieber contended.

But the appeals court sided with the defense, clearing a path for Jussie Smollett to exit the Cook County Jail.