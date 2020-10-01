(AllHipHop News)
Rich the Kid now knows the importance of showing up to his court dates. After blowing off a hearing involving his former manager, a judge is now holding him accountable for a hefty bill.
Reports are claiming that a California judge granted Blueprint Artist Management, the former management company for Rich the Kid, a default judgment. In total the “No Loyalty” rapper has to cough up $960,614 in damages + $143,696.28 in interest + $873 in costs, for a grand total of $1,105,183.28.
Originally, Blueprint Artist Management sued Rich the Kid, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, for $3.5 million claiming that he owed them for their services. The firm noted that they signed him three years ago (May 2017) to a potentially lucrative deal that would have allowed them to reap 20% of his gross income. Their grievance is that the emcee has not paid them $960,000 in commission + an additional $500,000. According to the complaint, Blueprint “repeatedly demanded the payment of its long-overdue Commissions” but Rich refused to pay them according to their agreement.
By not attending the court date, after being officially served, the judge awarded the team almost half of the request.
No word from Rich the Kid, but he did leave a cryptic message: “First they doubt you then they wanna come around you”
Rich the Kid recently dropped a new record called “G Wagon” with Tropico.