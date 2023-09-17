Desiigner Will NOT Have To Register As Sex Offender

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper’s lawyer says “parties in this case have come to the legal conclusion.”

Officials have reportedly determined that Desiigner will not have to register as a sex offender. It was previously reported the “Panda” rapper would be required to register as a sex offender after he was caught masturbating on a plane to Japan.

As Desiigner’s attorney, Ryan Garry, told PEOPLE magazine, “Regarding the issue of [Desiigner] registering as a sex offender, many news outlets have incorrectly stated that he’s required to register as an absolute condition of his probation. They are wrong.”

Desiigner will still have to fulfill the other requirements, including 120 hours of community service, paying a $5,000 fine and completing two years of probation.

“Since this was a federal misdemeanor,” Garry continued, “the sentencing judgment states that if the State of California or some other government entity requires that [Desiigner] must register as a sex offender, then he must. The parties in this case have come to the legal conclusion, after significant research and consultation with lawyers in California, that this misdemeanor conviction is not one that will cause Mr. Selby to have to register as a sex offender.”

Garry said the legal team is ready to address anyone who wishes to challenge the decision. Meanwhile, Desiigner has not publicly addressed his conviction.