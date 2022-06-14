Courts Say Kardashians Should Get $390K From Blac Chyna For Failed Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Kardashians are demanding Blac Chyna pay their expenses after she lost a costly lawsuit against the first family of reality TV!

After months of media coverage, litigation, and a win on the Kardashian’s part, the first family of reality television wants Black Chyna to pay them back for all the drama she caused by taking them to court.

The K clan, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, want their expenses paid by the former King of Diamonds dancer.

According to TMZ, the family believes they should be compensated to the tune of $391,094.76 plus attorney fees.

Almost $200,000 ( $184,871.71) will go to reimburse the family for money spent on “models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.”

Almost $97,000 ($96,622.47) is uncategorized and listed as other. The deposition costs were $63,078.20, court reporter fees were $19,895, the service of process fee was $9,325.99, and for the hosting of electronic documents, the fee was $7,248.35.

The attorney fees are not listed, but to score the victory, the Kardashians did not spare a penny on the best lawyers — watch their new show and see how Kim tried to come for Wack 100.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the Kardashians bested Rob Kardashian’s ex and baby’s mother in a court case.

Dream’s mom sued the family, alleging they blocked financial opportunities for her because they didn’t like her, and she broke up with their brother and ruined their reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”

Blac Chyna has not commented on the court’s ruling. Maybe she is waiting on the judge to approve the fees the family has presented.