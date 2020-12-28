COVID-19 Ruins Diddy’s New Year’s Eve Bash

(AllHipHop News)
Billionaire Sean Diddy Combs is known for throwing the most lavish, entertaining parties.
In past years, the rap mogul has hosted celebrity-filled parties to ring in the New year.
But this year, Diddy’s annual festivity has been canceled due to what else? COVID-19.
Diddy revealed this New Year’s celebration will be scrapped out of an abundance of caution for his friends and family’s health.
“In efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!” Diddy said.
Since the start of the lockdown in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus, over 333,000 thousands of people have died due to the deadly contagious disease.
Diddy vowed that no matter what, his party was officially canceled.
“I’m not changing my mind, diddy vowed. See you all in 2021,” he declared.
Last year, Diddy hosted an epic bash at Story in Miami and another party at his Star Island mansion, featuring guests like DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Taraji P. Henson, Rick Ross, Fabolous, 2 Chainz, and others.