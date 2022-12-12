Crowd Boos Elon Musk At Dave Chappelle’s SF Comedy Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk popped up during Dave Chappelle’s show in San Francisco. But the crowd was not feeling the world’s richest man. Check it out!

Twitter owner Elon Musk told an audience full of Dave Chappelle lovers he was rich. However, he didn’t get the big bang he thought he might receive.

Instead, many let it be known he is not well-liked in these comedy streets.

Some audience members did not hold back when the comedian brought Musk out on stage during a recent performance.

On Sunday, December 11th, Chappelle was performing in San Francisco, CA, at the Chase Center, and Musk was brought out toward the end of the D.C. funnyman’s set.

When he hit the stage, Musk was actually booed.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Chappelle said, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.”

Cheers and boos met the $188.7 billion-dollar man when he stepped on stage. Chapelle chided the crowd, saying the boos were coming from people in the bleachers (eh hem the poor people).

“All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats,” Chappelle said before instructing his friend to answer with his classic line from “The Chappelle Show.”

“His whole business model is f### Earth, I’m leaving anyway,” Chappelle joked. “The first comedy club on Mars, that should be mine. A deal’s a deal, boss.”

That did not change the contentious atmosphere. The former Def Comedy Jam breakout star then told fans to “shut the f##k” up. That didn’t work, either.

Then Chappelle told him to render out one of his staple sayings that have become a part of pop culture, a dismissal of critique because he has money.

The quote comes from the famous episode of the short-lived series called “The Love Contract & True Hollywood Stories: Rick James” from 2004. Donnell Rawlings, another comedian from the Chappelle camp, says, “I’m rich, b####!”

The South African tried, but his attempt fell flat.

Later, Musk took to Twitter and shared it wasn’t as bad as it seemed.

He said, “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).



It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk, a friendly associate of Chapelle, recently acquired Twitter and lifted restrictions on hate speech, ushering in a wave of toxic rhetoric and dangerous hate speech.

Many have exited the platform in protest of the current hostile environment.