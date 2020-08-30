AllHipHop
Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot And Killed In Double Homicide

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Three 6 Mafia is rallying to support group member Crunchy Black, who lost his kid in a tragic shooting over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) The Hip-Hop world is mourning after the loss of one of Tennessee's rap princesses, Ashley Richardson.

Richardson is the daughter of Darnell Black, also known as Crunchy Black, a former member of the group Three 6 Mafia.

According to Local 24 News, she was murdered during a hotel shooting over the weekend along with an unidentified man. They were both found dead outside of the Fairview Inn and Suites.

Detectives assigned to the case are keeping details close to the breast. The Memphis police have yet to even publicly list Richardson as the deceased.

According to sources, Richardson’s child’s father came to the scene and identified her.

But most fans and friends learned about the death when Juicy J, another member of the Academy Award-winning group, took to Twitter to send his condolences.

"My condolences to you & your family 🙏🏿🙏🏿," Juicy J said.

Crunchy Black left the group Three 6 Mafia almost 15 years ago in 2006.

The shooter is still reportedly at large. Law enforcement is asking that anyone that knows anything about this shooting should 901-528-CASH to leave a tip.

