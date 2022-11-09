A$AP Ferg & DJ Drama Celebrate Opening Of Culture Kings Inside Caesar’s Palace In Las Vegas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A$AP Ferg and DJ Drama helped celebrate the opening of the new Culture Kings store inside of Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Read more!

Culture Kings have always organically positioned themselves as one of the biggest brands in streetwear, and now their reach is about to get exponentially bigger.

On Saturday (November 4th), Culture Kings opened their US flagship store inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The highly-anticipated launch solidified everything Culture Kings stands for: an unforgettable shopping experience.

“This is a pivotal moment for Culture Kings,” said Jill Ramsey, CEO of a.k.a. Brands. “Consumers are interacting with brands on a different level, and Culture Kings is transforming traditional retail into an unforgettable, immersive experience that can’t be replicated. I’m excited to watch the brand take off in the U.S. and globally.”

Taking over a 25,000-square-foot space, the new shop is far more than just a retail shore. It’s an entire vibe.

Immediately as you enter, to the left is an enormous, 75-foot wall of hats from all your favorite sports teams. In front of you is a flight of stairs leading to a DJ booth up top amongst the numerous LED screens.

Walking inside further, you see the gold basketball hoop and the half-court design printed on the floor, allowing ballers or fans of the sport to truly feel at home.

The opening was hugely successful, featuring an in-store appearance from A$AP Ferg and DJ Drama. Immediately following the store’s first day of business was the VIP, invite-only grand opening party, with DJ E-Rock and DJ Drama getting on the turntables to play all the bangers.

“It has always been my vision to launch stores in the U.S., and there is no better city than Las Vegas,” said Simon Beard, CEO, and Co-Founder of Culture Kings. “The Culture Kings Las Vegas flagship store captures our signature ‘retailtainment’ ethos and enables us to share the ultimate Culture Kings brand experience with our American audience. I’m confident that this one-of-a-kind retail concept will drive growth in-store and online and will accelerate our brand awareness in the U.S.”

A-list celebrities, including Drake, Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many more, have all cosigned Culture Kings. If you’re in Vegas, definitely go check them out!