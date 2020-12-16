CupcakKe Disses Lil Baby, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez & More On “How To Rob (Remix)”

(AllHipHop News)
CupcakKe decided to take a move out of 50 Cent’s playbook. Back in 1999, 50 dropped a controversial song titled “How To Rob” which featured the Queens rapper sharing the many ways he would hypothetically mug other rap stars.
Fast forward 21 years later, CupcakKe took the baton from 50 and released her own “How to Rob (Remix).” This time, the Chicago rhymer took aim at her Hip Hop peers like Lil Baby, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Migos, Lizzo, DaBaby, Lil Durk, City Girls, and many more.
CupcakKe easily became a top trending topic on Twitter this morning as social media users began debating “How to Rob (Remix).” Some people praised the 23-year-old Eden album creator’s lyrical skills while others complained she was being a divisive clout chaser.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing & [anyone] upset with it it’s just [used] to the mediocre. Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers. Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don’t be sensitive,” tweeted CupcakKe after the song came out.
Once 50 Cent’s “How To Rob” hit the streets, the G-Unit leader eventually faced responses from acts such as Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Big Pun, and others. A different scenario played out in 2013 when Kendrick Lamar used Big Sean’s “Control” to call out his contemporaries like Drake, J. Cole, and Meek Mill. It was mostly emcees that were not named on “Control” that fired back at Lamar.
