Custody Battle Over Nipsey Hussle’s Child Heads To Court Mediation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nipsey Hussle’s family and his ex-girlfriend are battling over the guardianship of the late rapper’s daughter Emani.

Nipsey Hussle’s family hopes to reach an agreement with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster regarding the custody of his daughter Emani.

According to Radar Online, Nipsey Hussle’s family arranged for mediation in an effort to work out a settlement with Foster. The late rapper’s brother, sister and mother will meet with Foster about the custody of Emani on November 30.

“Mediation may result in a settlement of the matter that is the subject of the above-referenced case and of any and all interested persons’ and parties’ interests therein,” Nipsey Hussle’s family said in a court filing. “Settlement of the matter may result in an agreement for the distribution of assets of the Estate of Ermias Asghedom, however those interests may be held. Settlement of the matter may also result in an award of attorney’s fees to one or more parties.”

Foster originally agreed to Nipsey Hussle’s family obtaining guardianship of her daughter Emani. But earlier this year, she sought to dissolve the guardianship and reclaim custody.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent,” Foster argued. “There is no longer any need for guardianship. Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together. She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”

Nipsey Hussle’s family wants to maintain guardianship of Emani due to concerns about her mother. They mentioned Foster’s struggles with addiction and her losing other children following an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services.

If Nipsey Hussle’s family and Foster cannot reach a settlement, the custody battle will proceed to a court hearing in January.