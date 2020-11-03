CyHi Announces ‘Barcode’ Digital Series Featuring B. Simone, Desi Banks, Karlous, Chico Bean & More

(AllHipHop News)
Atlanta-raised lyricist CyHi has officially dropped “The Prynce” from his stage name. The G.O.O.D. Music affiliate born Cydel Charles Young is also ready to drop a new video series called The Hardway Musicals Presents: Barcode.
“I’ve been kept silent for a while, just biding my time, but now I’m ready to start sharing myself in a way I haven’t done before,” says CyHi. “Barcode has allowed me to showcase my screenwriting skills and acting ability in the most creative and impactful way possible.”
Barcode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 4. New episodes are set to arrive every Wednesday in the month. The show will feature live performances, comical skits, interactive tools, exclusive merch, live chat functions, and Q&As with CyHi.
WEDNESDAY • The Hardway Musicals Presents:ＢＡＲＣＯＤＥ featuring @TheBSimone @iamdesibanks @Emanhudson + more #FreeCyHi pic.twitter.com/VARDJjyUmv
— CYHI THE PRYNCE (@CyhiThePrynce) November 2, 2020
B. Simone, Emmanuel Hudson, Desi Banks, Nav, Karlous, Trizzy, Phillip Hudson, Chico Bean, Wallo267, Money Bag Mafia, and Tracy T are expected to make guest appearances on Barcode. The series also serves as a precursor for Cyhi’s forthcoming album.
A segment on Barcode will give viewers the chance to donate funds to finance the release of CyHi’s next music project. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will go to prison reform initiatives and assisting with medical attention for prison facilities.
CyHi released his critically-acclaimed debut studio LP, No Dope On Sundays, in 2017. His discography also consists of the Royal Flush, Ivy League, and Black Hystori Project mixtape series. He also collaborated on albums by Kanye West, Royce Da 5’9, Killer Miker, B.o.B., and other Hip Hop acts.