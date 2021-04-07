CyHi Talks Working With Kanye West On A “Dr. Dre/Eminem” Joint Album

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 2015, CyHi The Prynce dropped what was labeled as a Kanye West diss track. “Elephant In The Room” contained direct shots at G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam representatives West, Big Sean, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor.
While sections of the internet got riled up over CyHi’s imaginary storming of the Def Jam offices, the Atlanta-bred spitter took to Twitter to post, “What If I told y’all @kanyewest gave me the beat and the concept and I played if for him prior to releasing it??”
CyHi was asked about the real intent behind his “Elephant In The Room” song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. Apparently, The Prynce and the Louis Vuitton Don were plotting to put together a joint effort behind the scenes.
“That was actually [for] an album we were doing,” said CyHi. “We were going to do this like ‘Dr. Dre/Eminem’ album and that was a song Kanye actually gave me. So, I just wanted to make it feel like that kind of vibe when I did it. You know how Eminem used to always go at Dre? That’s what I wanted to do.”
Kanye West and CyHi have collaborated numerous times throughout their respective careers. The 36-year-old rhymer helped write songs on Ye’s Yeezus and The Life of Pablo albums. CyHi also appeared on West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the G.O.O.D. Music compilation Cruel Summer.