Cyn Santana Reacts To Viral Tweet About Her Ex-Fiancé Joe Budden

Back in 2018, Joe Budden proposed to Cyn Santana during a live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast. However, the stars of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York television series never made it down the aisle.
Even though they never got married, the Redirected Energy EP creator is still keeping up with what is going on with her former fiancé on social media. One Twitter user apparently attempted to make a joke using Budden’s face. Santana had a response for the viral tweet.
The person posted “a lot of y’all are lacking” along with a picture of the rapper-turned-podcaster and a pile of pennies. Santana quoted that tweet and added, “That ain’t Common sis but da joke would’ve been funny lol.”
It is not exactly clear if the original poster actually made a mistake with the images or was just attempting to troll the internet. Later, @imvesta returned to Twitter to say, “Guys I KNOW this is Swizz Beatz, chill.”
Budden and Santana dated for several years before calling off their engagement in 2019. In September of this year, a conversation between the ex-couple leaked online. On the audio, Santana seemed to reference being physically dragged by Budden in the past. He has denied abusing her.
