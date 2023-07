B-Real’s act of goodwill was witnessed by his wife and daughter, who were also in the audience for the special night.

Cypress Hill—dressed to the nines—stepped onto the Mission Ballroom stage in Denver on Thursday night (July 20). Backed by the Colorado Symphony, the groundbreaking Latino Hip-Hop group performed Black Sunday in its entirety in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary. As expected, the weed smoke was thick as B-Real started rapping “I Wanna Get High,” Black Sunday‘s opening cut. Somewhere between “Insane In The Brain” and “When The Sh## Goes Down,” B-Real suddenly stopped the show after he noticed someone in the audience had passed out and crumpled to the floor.

“Are you OK?” he said through his mic. “When we see one fall down, we pick ’em up.” He added, “We have aggressive songs, but it’s all love,” which elicited a roar of laughter from the crowd. Once the person was stabilized, B-Real, Sen Dog, Eric Bobo, DJ Lord and the dozens of Colorado Symphony members resumed the performance. Speaking to a Mission Ballroom employee, AllHipHop was told four people actually passed out at the same time. When asked what happened, the employee replied, “Oh, just a little too high.”

But that’s par for the course. Not only is it a Cypress Hill show, but it was also held in Colorado, where the recreational weed flows like the Rio Grande. B-Real’s act of goodwill was witnessed by his wife and daughter, who were also in the audience for the special night. The show continued without a hitch. The celebratory vibe was palpable and performance was top tier, a reminder of just how long Cypress Hill has been at the top of their game.

Black Sunday was released on July 20, 1993. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 261,000 copies in its opening week. It became the highest Soundscan recording for a Hip-Hop group at the time, while making Cypress Hill the first rap group to have two albums in the Top 10 at the same time.

“Black Sunday took us out of the underground,” B-Real said in a recent interview with Rock The Bells. “People heard about us through shows more than they did radio or anything like that. We were building up a reputation, but we weren’t getting any kind of radio play. When Black Sunday hit, it propelled us into the mainstream, which we didn’t anticipate.”

Cypress Hill’s ensuing success afforded them a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grammy Award nominations and countless other accolades. They’ll perform three more symphony shows—including San Diego and Nashville—before heading overseas.