Inspectah Deck, Esoteric and 7L—collectively known as Czarface—have signed a deal with Virgin Music. After years of grinding independently, the trio is looking forward to having some muscle behind their upcoming new music. As Virgin Music President Jacquline Saturn said, “It’s an honor for all of us at Virgin Music to work with these legends to launch this exciting new project. We are looking forward to giving music fans around the world a first listen to this incredible music soon.”

Speaking to AllHipHop, Esoteric seemed equally enthusiastic, saying “With Czarface, the Danger Room stays open, and we’ve been training every day, keeping claws sharp and pens dipped. When an opportunity like this presents itself, you gotta leap on it. Virgin has shown us they speak the Czarface language fluently, and that what’s important to us, is vital to them. Visibility, vinyl, streaming, world domination, you name it….they’re an all-powerful ally in strengthening every facet of what we’ve built thus far.”

Czarface initially formed in 2013 with the belief they’d do one mixtape together and call it a day. But their chemistry proved to be so innate, they just kept pumping out projects. From 2018’s Czarface Meets Metal Face with MF DOOM to 2019’s Czarface Meets Ghostface with Ghostface Killah, they’ve amassed a discography boasting 11 studio albums, two EPs and multiple singles.

More details on Czarface’s next project is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.