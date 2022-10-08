D.A. Requests For Young Thug Trial To Be Delayed Two Months

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The defendants have not been able to find attorneys and so the prosecution believes it is fair to postpone the trial.

Despite seeming to go full steam ahead, the DA in the Young Thug/ YSL RICO case has asked for a delay in the proceedings.

According to FOX 5, on Thursday, Oct. 6, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a -page motion to pause the trial for “Go Crazy” rapper, his protégé Gunna and 26 other alleged gang members.

She is asking for the delay because many of the defendants, 8 out of the 28, do not have lawyers to represent them.

Willis proposed that the case, which was slated to start on Jan. 9, 2023, be pushed back to Mar. 27, 2023.

She requested in the motion for “a continuance to the final week in March,” saying it “would protect the speedy trial rights of those who have asserted those rights, while also ensuring that the additional eight defendants have properly prepared appointed counsel.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug and Gunna were both arrested on RICO charges, alleging their record label YSL is actually a street gang called “Young Slime Life” and it is connected to an assortment of violence, drugs, and possibly murder.

Willis continued to write in the claim, that the prosecution is “concerned about the inconvenience and “trauma” of repeated testimony of witnesses who were the victims of violent gang crimes.”

A decision is still pending review and a judge will decide if the extension can be offered.