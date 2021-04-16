D Smoke Introduces ‘The Black Habits Experience’ With DREAMSTAGE 3 Day Live Concert Series

(AllHipHop News)
Rap fans have been waiting to see a full-out D Smoke concert since he nabbed the winner’s crown on season one of Netflix’s#### show, Rhythm + Flow.
Mixing Spanish with consciousness, street wits with survival skills, and a smash of intellegencia, the Inglewood artist represents a part of Hip-Hop that can trace its ethnomusicological roots to the Soul Aquarian movement of the late 90s and early 2000s, the Native Tongue movement of the late 80s until now and even the great spit-kickers, James Baldwin.
Well, now those who have been hoping and praying for the heat — will soon get it courtesy of concert streaming platform, DREAMSTAGE.
Starting on Saturday, April 17th, the GRAMMY-nominated artist will be performing at the three-day “The Black Habits Experience” mini-tour series. The high-energy concert will also feature performances by special guests, Tobe Nwigwe, Kirby, BJ The Chicago Kid, SiR & Buddy.
He took to Twitter to promote the show and encourage his fans to cop passes with a short biological video produced by the DREAMSTAGE partner.
The caption of Tweet read, “THIS SATURDAY I’m performing my album Black Habits in full AND live for the first time ever – grab your tickets for the show using the link… there’s still tix left for the virtual meet and greet too… http://link.dreamstage.live/DSmoke”
THIS SATURDAY I’m performing my album Black Habits in-full AND live for the first time ever – grab your tickets for the show using the link… there’s still tix left for the virtual meet and greet too…https://t.co/HrX9H8JHV9 pic.twitter.com/NcDx8ZOGSg
— D Smoke (@DSmoke7) April 12, 2021
However, DREAMSTAGE has composed four episodes to really showcase how gifted this emcee and musician is.
We definitely gonna check it out!