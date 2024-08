D Smoke posted about the accident in April, revealing she needed multiple surgeries to try to save her life.

D Smoke is mourning the loss of his mother. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper announced the tragic news on Sunday (August 11) via Instagram and revealed her cause of death.

“Today, at 9:19am our beautiful mother passed due to complications related to a car accident that took place on March 31st 2024, Easter,” he wrote. “As we process the immense heartache of loss, we’re careful to give thanks for having lived so close to one of the greatest souls to walk the face of this earth. She was our mother, music teacher, mentor in the home role model, biggest fan and friend.

“We are grateful to everyone who showed up, brought food, spent time, called, gave plants, gave flowers ran errands and prayed for us during these past couple months. Our mother is no longer suffering and if you know her, you know where she’s at. We will keep y’all posted on how best to support us in this time. Thank you all for the love and just know when you see us, you see Jackie Gouché Farris, the greatest.”

D Smoke ended the post by asking for privacy and patience as they deal with the family’s life-altering event.

D Smoke posted about the accident in April, revealing she needed multiple surgeries to try to save her life.

“The second slide is the car my mother was in when it crashed the morning of Easter on her way to church. She was on the passenger side and got the worst of it. She’s since had 1 successful surgery to stop the internal bleeding. Tomorrow she will undergo surgery on her L2 vertebrae to remove pressure from her spine.

“She has full mobility of her fingers and toes and through medication is still cracking jokes and trying to dance to music. Through tears, my family is navigating supporting her as she recovers and shows the world what she’s really made of. Keep us in your prayers.”

D Smoke, whose real name is Daniel Anthony Farris, hails from Inglewood, California. He gained widespread recognition after winning the first season of Netflix’s music competition show Rhythm + Flow in 2019. D Smoke is known for his bilingual rapping, often switching between English and Spanish in his lyrics.

Before his rise to fame, D Smoke was a music teacher and a part of the musical group WoodWorks, which he formed with his brothers, including Grammy-winning artist SiR. His music often touches on themes such as social justice, Black empowerment, and his experiences growing up in Inglewood. His debut album, 2020’s Black Habits, was critically acclaimed and even received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

AllHipHop sends our condolences to D Smoke, SiR and the rest of their loved ones.