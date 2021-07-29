DaBaby Likes Tweets Dissing Dua Lipa As Fans Call For His Verse On “Levitating” To Be Pulled

It looks like DaBaby and Dua Lipa won’t be performing together anytime soon, over comments the rapper made about people with HIV/AIDs and gay people!

LIt seems that DaBaby and Dua Lipa are no longer cool.

Despite having a chart-topping song still popular on the radio, the two seem to have severed their friendship after the rapper’s homophobic rant during the Rolling Loud concert over last weekend.

The “ROCKSTAR” rapper has been under fire since shaming gay men and spewing misinformation about HIV during a recent festival performance in Miami. The backlash has been severe as he has lost several lucrative deals and received harsh criticism from other celebrities.

One of those celebrities is his British “Levitating” collaborator, Dua Lipa.

After he said during his show, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” followed by “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” Lipa spoke out.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby‘s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Currently, the song is #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but maybe not for long.

Her fans are now starting to demand that she remove his verse from the mega-smash.

“@DUALIPA I get it, Levitating (Feat DaBaby) is your most streamed song, but c’mon you can’t condemn his actions and still be reaping the paychecks! If you’re pro-LGBTQ, it’s time to take this version down.”

“That’s why @DUALIPA should remove his feature on Levitating. DaBaby is a mess in the first place #dababyisoverparty”

All the backlash has made DaBaby go on full “F’ It Then” mode.

He started scrolling through her social media and liking tweets that basically dissed her.

“It’s funny how @DUALIPA song levitating is only number 1 because @DaBabyDaBaby is on it. You’re welcome. Because I deadass only heard of you because of DaBaby,” one comment said.

Another tweet dripped with sarcasm, “Patiently waiting for @DUALIPA to pull her song with @DaBabyDaBaby off streaming services.”

Not all of the tweets were anti-DaBaby. Some sided with the North Carolina rap star, and didn’t believe she should pull his verse off the track.

“dua lipa wont pull levitating with dababy bc its the only thing having her chart this is coming from a gay man”

“Is stand with DaBaby he hotter than u no cap”

This seems to just be getting started.