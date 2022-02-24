Da Brat Marries Jesseca Dupart At Ceremony In Georgia

Da Brat married Jesseca “Judy” Dupart at a ceremony that saw Jermaine Dupri walk his longtime So So Def artist down the aisle.

Da Brat is officially a married woman.

The platinum-selling rapper tied the knot with Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on Tuesday (February 22). According to People, the wedding ceremony took place at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.

“Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE,” Da Brat wrote on Instagram. “We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart. Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH.”

Jermaine Dupri, who signed Da Brat to So So Def Recordings decades ago, was a groomsman at the wedding. He escorted her down the aisle.

While a Tuesday might seem like an odd day to get married, the couple had a reason for holding the ceremony on February 22, 2022. Da Brat’s wife Jesseca Dupart explained why they chose that date in a conversation with People.

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while,” Dupart said. “So, this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Da Brat and Dupart began their relationship in 2019. Earlier this month, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.