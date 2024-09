Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Da Brat publicly revealed she’s a lesbian in March 2020 in an emotional Instagram post, where she shared her love for her then-girlfriend, Judy Harris-Dupart, a businesswoman and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. It was a monumental moment for Da Brat, who’d kept her sexuality private for much of her career, despite rumors and speculation.

Harris-Dupart and the So So Def rapper married in February 2022 and welcomed their first child together in July the following year. But evidently, chatter surrounding the couple’s status have been so (so) deafening, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart were forced to address the rumors of a rumored divorce online.

On Friday (September 13), Da Brat and Harris-Dupart shared an Instagram video of themselves laying in bed together and confronted the rumors head-on.

“F### them people,” Da Brat says in the clip. “I’m so sick of hearing all that b#######. We ain’t getting no f###### divorce.”

Harris-Dupart went on to provide more context, saying, “We’re getting a divorce because the baby that we had was with my secret lover that’s a man. So it’s me and his baby, but I convinced you to carry it and I’m leaving you for him. But you found out I was cheating with him, so now you’re trying to sue me for child support and put me out the house.”

Da Brat continued, “B####, bye. We ain’t no muthafuckin’ problems like that. That’s the dumbest s###. Who would make this stupid s### up and why?”

Da Brat and Judy Harris-Dupart tied the knot on February 22, 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Fairburn, Georgia. The date, chosen for its numerical significance (2/22/22), symbolized unity and harmony for the couple. The wedding featured an all-star guest list. Da Brat, known for her tomboy style, wore a custom Esé Azénabor gown with sneakers, while Judy also dressed in a gown.

Their wedding also served as a public celebration of love and self-acceptance. Da Brat expressed how Harris-Dupart helped her embrace her true self. The couple has been open about their relationship journey, sharing key moments with fans on social media and their reality show Brat Loves J.

“We’re already a union,” Brat said at the time. “The paper is just going to solidify it. But she wasn’t ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn’t letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we’re a union. It’s a milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.”