The 2023 BET Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25), but some people in the Hip-Hop community weren’t impressed. On Thursday (June 29), Da Lench Mob rapper J Dee took his thoughts to Instagram, where he blasted Tyler Perry and the BET Network for their exclusion of West Coast rap pioneers in a special Hip-Hop 50 segment.

“F### THE BET AWARDS YOU N####Z STILL ON THAT BULLSHYT,” he wrote alongside a cartoon of Biggie and 2Pac standing next to a tombstone marked with the words “Hip-Hop” on the front. “SO NOW WE SET TRIPPN ON BET OUT WEST. YOU BANNED FROM LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA UNTIL I START SEEING SOME WEST COAST RAP VETERANS GET THE PROPS WE MFN DESERVE.

“#FUCKBET @tylerperry YOU FOUL AS F### FOR THAT. NO MC REN NO ICE CUBE NO ALONZO WILLIAMS NO ONE WHO PAVED THE WAY OUT WEST 40 YEARS AGO.”

J-Dee got a lot of support in the comment section. One person pointed out, “I’m from the East Coast & I didn’t really understand how they did that. You celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop with no mention of the West Coast pioneers. No real mention of the Southern pioneers. & even when they spoke on the East Coast, it was scattered about. They basically celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop with all the new artists. Man, you only saw Too $hort. He was sitting in the audience watching the show. S### crazy! SMH.”

Among the OGs who appeared at the award ceremony were Big Daddy Kane, Warren G, E-40, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Redman, Erick Sermon, Keith Murray and MC Lyte. But newer rappers like GloRilla, Chief Keef and Ice Spice also hit the stage to participate in the festivities.

Da Lench Mob—originally comprised of Shorty, T-Bone, J-Dee, Maulkie and Ice Cube—made their debut on Cube’s 1990 solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. With Ice Cube as its executive producer, Da Lench Mob released its first album, Guerillas in tha Mist, in 1992. The following year, J-Dee was arrested and charged with murder. He was sentenced to 29 years in prison and released on parole in 2021 after serving 25 years.