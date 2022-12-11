Lawyer Asks NY Governer To Give G-Dep Clemency For Murder; Victims Family Wants Rapper To “Rot In Jail”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

G-Dep is hopeful that the Governor of New York will grant him clemency for the 1993 murder he is currently incarcerated for. Read more!

Incarcerated Bad Boy star G-Dep has an advocate in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who is pushing for him to receive an early release.

The rapper was sentenced to 15 years to life in upstate Fishkill Correctional Facility for murdering John Henkel in 1993.

According to the New York Post, one of the lawyers working for D.A. Alvin Bragg, David Drucker, has sent his petition to the New York Governor, hoping she will be lenient and allow the “Special Delivery” chart-topper to go free.

In an August 3rd letter, on official office letterhead, Drucker wrote to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Executive Clemency Bureau.

“Many defendants display remorse, but it is rarely clear how much they are sorry for their crime and how much they are sorry for getting caught,” Drucker’s letter read.

“With Mr. Coleman, there is no doubt — his remorse is as genuine as any I, or others I have talked to, have ever seen,” said Drucker.

The irony of this ask is that Drucker was a part of the team that convicted G-Dep, whose real name is Trevell Coleman, in 2012 (almost 20 years after the murder).

G-Dep confessed to the murder in 2010 and turned himself into the 25th Precinct in Harlem. Drucker says asking for his release does not excuse the heinous act that he did.

“The defendant shot him three times in the torso, killing him, and then he biked off leaving the victim to die,” Drucker revealed.

But years later, Drucker believes G-Dep has repented, reformed, and is genuinely sorry.

“A decision to release Mr. Coleman now would be a very safe as well as humane decision. On behalf of the New York County District Attorney’s Office, I strongly urge you to do just that.”

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com’s Chuck Creekmur from prison, G-Dep said he feels wonderful that someone is fighting for him to get out.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, man. It’s more of a feeling, though. It’s affirmation, you know what I’m saying? That when you give God… When you leave it up to God, you know what I’m saying? And this is just affirmation that me taking that leap of faith that he saw me through, you know what I’m saying?” he said.

The family of the victim is totally against the artist receiving clemency. His brother, Robert Henkel, demands the governor immediately ignore the request.

“This is such a conflict of interest. The same guy who put him away is now asking for him to get out. It is one thing to seek [clemency] for drug crimes – but not murder,” Henkel said. “Let him rot in jail! Let him do his 15 years, and then he can try to get out on parole.”

When hearing about the remarks, G-Dep said he knew the brother was upset, but he has kept the same energy since the trial.

He said, “I can’t blame him. I understand. Well, that’s his family. That’s how he feels.”