DaBaby Addresses His Homophobic Comments In “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” Music Video

It has been a headline-filled week for Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk. His performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival has been marred with controversy. In particular, a certain moment involving the 29-year-old rapper was widely viewed as homophobic.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami crowd.

The Charlotte native continued, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby’s words were condemned by members and supporters of the LGBTQ community. Pop singer Dua Lipa denounced her “Levitating” collaborator, and music industry legend Elton John expressed outrage over the comments. DaBaby also lost an endorsement deal with boohooMAN.

While DaBaby did receive backing from fellow rappers T.I. and Boosie Badazz, the Blame It on Baby album creator offered a public apology. He tweeted, “Anybody who done ever been [affected] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

In addition to initially showing remorse via social media, DaBaby addressed the controversy again at the end of his new “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give” music video. The self-directed visuals closed with a message that read, “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate… My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

DaBaby also posted on Instagram: