DaBaby Allegedly Hoarding Crucial Evidence In 2020 Assault Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The alleged incident took place in 2020 at a Hollywood Hills mansion owned by Gary Pager.

DaBaby reportedly refuses to hand over crucial video evidence in a pending assault case. According to court documents, the Blame It On Baby rapper and his alleged victim, Gary Pagar, are fighting over photos and video involving the reported beating.

The alleged incident took place in 2020 at a Hollywood Hills mansion owned by Pager. As part of the rules, DaBaby was allowed to have no more than nine people on the property. Instead, Pager encountered more than 40 people shooting a video. After a confrontation, Pager says DaBaby and his entourage “beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved, and robbed” him.

Hours after news of the allegations broke, DaBaby released purported footage Pagar appearing to use the “N-word.” He also accused Pagar of lying to law enforcement and the media “not knowing that he’s caught on camera.” Nevertheless, criminal charges against DaBaby were filed in September 2020.

Y’all keep beliving these type of people & helping em assassinate my character y’all might as well get a rope & help him hang my black ass on a tree. ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/miO6daOyQZ — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 30, 2022

The civil lawsuit, filed in February 2020 in Los Angeles Superior Court, came with more allegations. Pagar claimed DaBaby and his associates rented the house for “a private vacation with no more than nine people.” He allegedly swore to Pager there would be “no crowds, no parties and no filming.”

“In fact, the purpose of defendants’ trip to Los Angeles was to gather 40 people and a commercial film crew at Mr. Pagar’s house to film a music video,” the docs read. “When Mr. Pagar asked them to stop, they beat and battered him, stole his phone by force so he couldn’t call the police, and threatened him. Then they vandalized his house and left, after stealing various valuable items.”