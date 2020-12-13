DaBaby Amazed By His Success & Offers Up The Realest Advice

(AllHipHop News)
North Carolina rap star DaBaby is amazed at how fast his life has changed in less than a decade.
Last night, the rapper had an interaction with a fan who was appreciative to meet him. The fan complimented him on his amazing success during a chance encounter with the chart-topping artist.
DaBaby was thankful to the fan for the compliments. Afterward, he reflected on the striking contrast between his life six years ago when he debuted as Baby Jesus with his mixtape “NonFiction,” to where he is now.
“I just looked back at the n#### and I say, ‘you know, this s### is unbelievable my n####.’ I said ‘whatever you got going on, believe in it.’ And you know, as I was saying it I just thought how real them words, was. I really started from nothing you dig what I’m saying,’ Da Baby said.
In 2020 alone, DaBaby released his critically acclaimed album Blame it On Baby. He has been nominated for four Grammy Awards for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch and “BOP.”
And his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment record label is flourishing thanks to artists like Stunna 4 Vegas, Rich Dunk, and DJ Kid, who just dropped his debut video “Tony Montana” for the label last night.
In addition to being thankful, DaBaby offered up some really powerful inspiration for anyone struggling to achieve career success, no matter what their profession may be.
“I’m saying all that to say whatever the f### you got going on, believe in it to the fullest. That’s what it’s going to take for you to take it to the next level with that s###,’ Da Baby said. “You gonna have to believe in it, you’re going to have to believe in yourself. When everybody against you, no matter who it is, you gonna have to believe in yourself. You gonna lose friendships. You gonna lose relationships. You’re definitely gonna lose some money. You’re gonna lose peace of mind temporarily.”
DaBaby ended with some advice:
“At the end of the day, the ones that’s supposed to get it they gonna get it and the ones that burn they bridges in the meantime, f###’em let ’em swim. Do you,” DaBaby concluded.