DaBaby Blamed For Radio Station Summer Jam Concert Cancelation 

DaBaby continues to feel the heat over homophobic comments he made it willing and loud. Now he’s being blamed for the cancellation of a radio station’s Summer Jam concert!

By: LondonJennn

DaBaby’s woes continue as his recent controversial comments are being cited as one of the reasons radio station KS 107.5 has canceled their Summer Jam concert.



Back in June, KS 107.5 announced that DaBaby would be the headliner for their Summer Jam concert. Also billed to appear were artists including Saweetie and Jack Harlow.



The Colorado radio station took to Instagram last night to announce, “In light of various factors, including DaBaby’s recent comments, along with our concert partners, we have chosen to cancel this year’s Summer Jam. We look forward to working on Summer Jam Lineups for years to come with our love of music and each other. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”

DaBaby has had a string of cancellations following homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud Festival last month.

The organizers of iHeartRadio and Austin City Limits festivals released separate statements revealing that the 29-year-old rapper would not be performing at their events.



The Lollapalooza festival removed DaBaby from the lineup at the last minute as did the Parklife Festival where he was originally supposed to be one of the main acts.The Governor’s Ball Festival in New York and the NightNDay Festival in Las Vegas removed the artist from headline appearances in September.

He was also axed from The Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta and from the Austin City Limits Festival due to take place in October.



DaBaby issued a second apology via Instagram this week after his first was deemed insincere.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” DaBaby said. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me— knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance— has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”



DaBaby concluded “I want to apologize to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,”