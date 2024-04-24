DaBaby Claims Fellow Rapper Proposed Staging Beef With Diss Tracks For Publicity

According to DaBaby, a notable rapper asked him to trade diss songs to manufacture a rap feud for attention.

DaBaby said a rapper he respects approached him with the idea of faking a beef to capitalize on Kendrick Lamar battling Drake and J. Cole. DaBaby refused to identify the rapper but told the story of the proposition on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“Two days after the situation took place—this before J. Cole apologized, matter of fact—I got a call,” DaBaby said. “I won’t say from who. I got a call from a certain rapper. It’s a lyricist too … I’m sure y’all know him if I said his name … I got a text from him. He shot me a text. He like, ‘Yo, hit me. You gon’ like this. Hit me. You gon’ like this.’ I called him … He said, ‘Man, all the back-and-forth between J. Cole and Kendrick got me fired up. Bruh, I feel like we should diss each other. You know we cool behind closed doors. We should diss each other … We know we cool, but bruh, I just feel like it’ll just go crazy.’”

DaBaby rejected the offer, noting how personal beef is to him. He appreciated the undisclosed rapper for thinking of him, but diss tracks crossed a line he was unwilling to cross.

“I wouldn’t even say certain things about you if I don’t really feel a certain way about you,” he explained to Shaquille O’Neal and co-host Adam Lefkoe. “And I told him that’s out of respect for you … I can’t see a person finding every which way to belittle me, make me feel some type of way, offend me and then we still co-exist on a respectable level. You gotta disrespect me. And I gotta disrespect you. And I’m not gonna disrespect nobody that I got respect for because of what comes with it on my end.”

Check out DaBaby’s entire conversation with Shaq below.