DaBaby Denies Scamming YouTuber Out Of $20,000 For Dating Game Appearance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Popular YouTuber Lah Mike accused DaBaby of scamming him out of $20,000 after walking out of his “20 vs 1” show.

DaBaby has denied scamming a YouTuber who paid him $20,000 to appear on his 20 vs 1 dating game and has a solution for the disgruntled young man.

Popular content creator Lah Mike, known for his controversial 20 vs 1 series, accused DaBaby of running off with his cash and putting his livelihood in jeopardy. On Sunday (April 14), He posted a video of the rapper walking off set despite the $20,000 fee. “I SPENT MY LAST ON THAT & THIS HAPPENS,” he captioned his post in part.

DaBaby responded in a series of posts via Instagram. While he didn’t say what caused the dispute, he insisted Lah Mike’s entourage was at fault.

“You coulda went viral the right way posting the video of me pressing yo patna w them big ass silver shorts on. That’s the type of s### people wanna see kid,” he wrote.

“Quit lying on ya granny and let these folks know yo entourage f##### yo bag up,” he continued. “Need yo ass whooped playing on yo grandma name boy. Where ya morals at kid.”

However, DaBaby proposed a solution to their issues which he detailed in a follow-up video.

“I was on some other s### the other night too that’s why I just left peacefully,” he explained before making an offer.

“I’m a give that $20,000 that you gave me, I’m a give it to them girls, them queens,” he added. “Because they don’t need to be having no lame ass n#### like you play with them no way.”

Meanwhile, an associate of Lah Mike claims DaBaby shared some behind-the-scenes footage for the 20 vs 1 taping. He claims DaBaby walked off because he “felt played” after he called him a “professional fart sucker,” for something he said during filming.