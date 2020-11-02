DaBaby Gets Politically Active To Encourage Voting 

(AllHipHop News)
At the top of the summer, at an uptown Charlotte event called “Black Lives Been Mattered” featuring city and county leaders, chart-topping rapper DaBaby expressed his desire to be more politically minded.
He said at the June event, “I need to be educated on voting to speak for these [the] people.”
NOW: City leaders, rapper @DaBabyDaBaby and former Carolina Panther @ThomasDavisSDTM are discussing “Black Lives Been Mattered” – open conversation about systemic racism in Charlotte @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/EKpAISU7zl
— Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 19, 2020
A few months later, he was caught in a Twitter war, after declaring that he wanted to vote for Kanye West. While he did get dragged on social media, what came out of the experience was a blessing.
Ima let y’all finish….
But you got me f##### up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸
— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020
First: DaBaby and Yeezy partnered with 2 Chainz for the remix to “Nah Nah Nah.”
But secondly, he got serious about his own political advocacy. The rapper started a “Vote Baby Vote” campaign to a) register people.
He most recently hosted a get out and vote at the party polls activation on Halloween Saturday at the West Charlotte High School.
A solid event, there were all kinds of free goodies (food, live music, special guests) available for people to enjoy. One of the biggest surprises was Chicago rapper, Common, who has been on the stump helping his HBCU sister Senator Kamala Harris and the presidential nominee, Vice President Joe Biden.
“If you look at your block, and see the conditions of your block, you can change the conditions of your block not only through self-empowerment and community change, but through voting,” said the Academy Award-winning actor.
Common also dropped a political album entitled, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt. 1), the previous day, that echoes the same sentiment.
It also set up DaBaby to step up and lead the charge.
“Not only do we just like being involved with people, period, we like bringing people together and creating an environment for people to have a good time. We understand how important this year’s election is especially with North Carolina, we’re a state that’s really up for grabs, a battleground state”,” said the “Bop” rapper.
On Election Day, DaBaby has said that he will pop out at multiple polling locations across the city of Charlotte.