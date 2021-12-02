DaBaby Ghosted HIV/AIDS Organizations After Initial Meetings

Multiple HIV/AIDS organizations say they haven’t heard from DaBaby since meeting with him about his controversial remarks at Rolling Loud.

Multiple HIV/AIDS organizations say DaBaby hasn’t engaged with them since initial meetings about his controversial remarks at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

A report by the Daily Beast revealed DaBaby hasn’t donated or even spoken to three organizations he met with in wake of the controversy. The Black AIDS Institute, Positive Women’s Network and the Normal Anomaly Initiative all confirmed his lack of interaction.

Pavni Guharoy, a communications consultant for the Black AIDS Institute, said her organization had a “productive” meeting with DaBaby in August. But the nonprofit never heard from the Interscope Records artist again after that conversation.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership or funding from DaBaby,” Guharoy told the Daily Beast. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, had a similar experience.

“Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation,” Haddock said.

DaBaby faced backlash from brands and fellow celebrities after making homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said at the event.

DaBaby apologized for his remarks in August.