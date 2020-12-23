DaBaby Helps TNT Network Kick Off 2020-2021 NBA Season

(AllHipHop News)
Professional basketball in North America is already back. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the usual schedule for the National Basketball Association this year. After the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship on October 11, the league started its 2019-2020 season on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 125 to 99. In addition, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers 116 to 109. Both opening night games aired on TNT.
Before tip-off, Hip Hop artist DaBaby and Pop singer Dua Lipa contributed to the excitement of the NBA’s return. Both Grammy-nominated acts, along with NBA players, appeared in an NBA on TNT promotional video.
“‘Tis the season, a season of belief. NBA opening night gives everyone hope. Every fan, every city, every team, every player,” said DaBaby in the vid. “You see that look. This game keeps us looking up. That’s where the ball is. That’s where the banners at.”
The Blame It on Baby album creator continued, “Sure, there’s a time to hit the floor, but sometimes, you gotta tell gravity, ‘Hold on, hold on, hold on. I got something to do. Let’s levitate.’” DaBaby’s “Rockstar” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” were used as the promo’s soundtrack.