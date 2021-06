The police in Miami are trying to get to the bottom of the shooting that left two people injured – one critically – and they want to talk to DaBaby.

The Miami police department plans to interview rapper DaBaby about a double shooting in the city that resulted in two people being hospitalized on Memorial Day.

What’s their lead connecting the chart-topper to the crime?

So far, the news has reported that the Miami Beach Police Department wants to question DaBaby (along with others) because he was in the city working.

The Billboard award winner was in the Miami Gardens section of the city performing on stage at a private event at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The concert, which was a part of the IAM3 Conference, was a surprise to the thousands of attendees who seemed to love his show. DaBaby’s team captured the experience on his Instagram.

But while people were partying on the inside, gunplay erupted on the outside just blocks away.

According to NBC Miami, the Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez mentioned that shootings happened about a half-hour away at the 1st Street and Ocean Drive, a location close to the Prime 112 and Prime Italian restaurants around midnight.

The victims both received non-life-threatening injuries: one was shot in the leg and the other in the shoulder.

Upon the arrival of medical professionals, the two were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. One was released from the hospital, but the other remains in critical condition (as of publishing).

After the police arrived on the scene, they temporarily shut down the MacArthur Causeway to conduct an investigation.

Witnesses said that they heard a few dozen shots and heard a car speeding after the disrupting sounds of bullets peeled through the air.

One witness, James Dozier said, “a couple of seconds later it was like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ a whole bunch of shooting … And then you can hear the car zooming down the road. You heard a car like trying to get away.”

While an SUV is being looked at as a possible link, no real evidence has been released.

Nor is there any reason given why the “Rockstar” artist is being tapped for questions.