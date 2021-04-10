DaBaby Looks To Hire Local With Job Fair

(AllHipHop News)
The Washington Post noted at the beginning of April that the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March.
According to the monthly report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate has dropped to 6% from 6.2% in February.
Now, North Carolina rapper, DaBaby is doing his part to drive it down even more with a job fair for members in his community.
On Monday, April 12th, DaBaby and his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment company will host a paid internship job fair at Charlotte.
He will be offering hungry industry wannabes a chance to work for his company and will be looking for people who have the same grind that he does.
In the last two years, DaBaby has released two chart-topping albums per year. Before then 2018 had two mixtapes and in 2017 six mixtapes.
There is a hustle in this southern gentleman that simply is unmatched. Any intern working for his crew will surely learn everything from soup to nuts.
He and his company will be offering positions in the following places: marketing & analytics experts, masters of networking & communication, personal assistants, potential artist management, website development, graphic design, cinematographers, photographers.
The details are as follows: Monday, April 12th, 2021, from 12:00 PM -5:00 PM at Hilton Charlotte University Place, 8629 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262.
When opportunity knocking, I never say no ‘cause I’ve been busy catching them blessings I used to pray for –@DaBabyDaBaby
— Nat G (@NatG28) April 2, 2021
DaBaby once said, “When opportunity knocking, I never say no ‘cause I’ve been busy catching them blessings I used to pray for!”
Perhaps this is the blessing some whippersnapper needs to get on.