DaBaby Pens Prayer For His Family And Vows To Get Therapy After Brother’s Suicide

Rap star DaBaby is taking his mental health seriously in the wake of a family tragedy last week.
The chart-topping rapper’s older brother Glen Johnson committed suicide on Tuesday (November 3rd) in their hometown in North Carolina.
Johnson, 34, appeared despondent during an Instagram post while waving a handgun inside of his car, just before he took his own life.
Shortly after the incident unfolded, the baby paid tribute to his big brother on Instagram.
The 28-year-old rapper followed up his initial post with a revealing message to fans on how the death is impacting him.
According to DaBaby he’s immediately seeking therapy to deal with the unfortunate death of his brother.
If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway.
You suffer from PTSD take that s### serious & get help!
I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG🖤🕊
“If you can’t get over depression GET HELP,” DaBaby’s message read. “You see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway. If you suffering from PTSD take that sh*t serious get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!”
The “Suge” rapper also unselfishly sent a prayer to god, to protect his family as they grieve over Johnson’s unexpected death.
“Death don’t phase me at all, watching my family suffer does. GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t. Amen.
According to the nonprofit Mental Health America, “adult Blacks and African Americans are more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than adult whites.”
While African Americans adults are less likely to commit suicide, “Black and African American teenagers are more likely to attempt suicide than White teenagers (9.8 percent v. 6.1 percent).”