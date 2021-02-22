DaBaby Reacts To Backlash Over His Lyrics About JoJo Siwa

"I don’t 'Siwa' they so mad."

Over the weekend, DaBaby found himself in the hot seat on Twitter. Some people on the social media platform took issue with the rapper’s lyrics about teenage YouTuber JoJo Siwa.

“Turn me up, n##### gonna see why. N####, you a b####, JoJo Siwa,” rapped DaBaby on “Beatbox Freestyle.” In the song’s music video, he holds up a photo of the former Dance Moms cast member.

Following the backlash online, DaBaby hopped on Twitter to address his bars. The 29-year-old North Carolina native tagged Siwa in his tweet and referred to his young daughter being one of JoJo’s supporters.

@itsjojosiwa, my 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let ’em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My wordplay just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!” posted DaBaby.

