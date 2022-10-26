DaBaby Reacts To DJ Akademiks Accusing Ebro Of Blackballing Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#DaBaby stops by Hot 97 to have a conversation with #Ebro.

Baby on Baby 2 by DaBaby did not achieve the level of commercial success as the rapper’s previous projects. Outspoken blogger DJ Akademiks essentially blamed Hot 97/Apple Music personality Ebro Darden for DaBaby’s low album sales.

“DaBaby’s last project in 2020, Blame it on Baby, sold 124K first week. His new project after being blackballed by Ebro, Apple Music is scheduled to do less than 20K,” tweeted DJ Akademiks.

Ebro repeatedly denied being involved in a conspiracy to bring down DaBaby. The 47-year-old host of the Ebro in the Morning radio show also presented his own conspiratorial accusations about Akademiks.

During a Baller Alert interview, Ebro asked, “Why is [Akademiks] so concerned about NBA YoungBoy, DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Tekashi 6ix9ine? Why those four? Why? Out of all the artists. So he’s got an agenda. Or he’s on somebody’s payroll. Or both.”

Hot 97 Hosts Talk To DaBaby About Blackballing Allegations

DaBaby stopped by the Hot 97 radio station in New York City this week. Ebro Darden and co-host Peter Rosenberg brought up DJ Akademiks’s blackballing allegations. DaBaby then shared his thoughts on the formerly trending topic.

“When I saw all that s### going on, I’m like, ‘Man, look at this s###,'” said DaBaby. The “Rockstar” performer added, “Ebro responded to [DJ Akademiks] like he feels like I’m over there sitting in the room with him having a conversation with him.”

DaBaby also stated, “That’s how [Ebro] responded to the s### like he thinks I’m in cahoots with the s###. I’m sitting back, I’m coolin’. I’m embracing the journey… Even when I saw it and see names included, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s definitely gonna say something back.’ But I’m just like, ‘I’m gonna stay out the way.'”

Baby On Baby 2 peaked at #34 on the Billboard 200. DaBaby’s fourth studio LP only spent one week on the chart. His latest full-length body of work arrived after the North Carolinian lost several festival gigs over his widely perceived homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021.