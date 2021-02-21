DaBaby Trends On Twitter Over JoJo Siwa “B####” Lyric On “Beatbox”

DaBaby is in the crosshairs of the Twitter mob, for "dissing" 17-year-old actress Jojo Siwa. 

DaBaby is the latest all rapper to run afoul of the Twitter mob, thanks to his new “Beatbox” freestyle over SpotEmGottem’s song of the same title.

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, dropped the song on a few days ago. 

On Saturday, fans of actress JoJo Siwa started going after DaBaby, concluding he labeled her a b#### after this bar:

Using big words like I’m T.I./Don’t wanna get me started n####/turn me up, n##### gonna see why/N#### you a b#### JoJo Siwa (b####)/you let the wrong n#### get rich

Many of JoJo’s fans were furious. They blasted the Charlotte, North Carolina emcee for picking a fight 17-year-old. 

“What kinda beef this Dababy have with JoJo? 😪 the girl literally stays in her lane always, if she was a problematic celebrity I would understand but this was just unprompted. Just distasteful in my opinion,” one user fumed.

Another said: “Why did DaBaby call Jojo Siwa a b####? Does he know she’s a child? So f###### random and weird.”

DaBaby was most likely attempting to play off of his first name (Jonathan), and the pronunciation of JoJo’s last name (Siwa), which is pronounced “see-why.”

The controversial lyric had DaBaby trending on Twitter, where users were fiercely debating the line. 

Last week, Meek Mill was it a similar situation when his song  “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe” leaked containing the lines: “If I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe…”

Take a look at some of the replies over DaBaby’s lines name checking JoJo Siwa on “Beatbox.”

