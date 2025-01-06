DaBaby’s Defensive Interrogation Over 2021 Miami Shooting Leaks As Crying Rumors Trend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A lengthy video containing footage of DaBaby being questioned by the police following a shooting incident in Miami has become a lightening rod topic on social media.

On Monday (January 6), popular legal news platform Law&Crime Network released an hour-plus long video covering the interrogation DaBaby participated in after being detained as apart of the investigation of the shooting at hotspot restaurant Prime 112 on Memorial Day in 2021, which left one of the victims paralyzed and resulted in multiple arrests.

Though the shooting occurred several years after the fatal altercation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart in 2018, Law&Crime Network appeared to suggest the interrogation closely followed and even claims the North Carolina rapper cries during the interview. However, a deep dive into the video shows DaBaby was far more combative with Police than he was emotional, during the interrogation.

“This isn’t even the Walmart interrogation,” a user wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video before adding, “This is the incident in Miami. Get your channel together dude.”

“Him crying “what more do you want from meee” is the funniest thing I’ve seen today,” another user remarked. “Such a narcissist, he’s the victim…ok. Violent self-obsessed loser. How tf is he not in jail?!”

Another user chimed in, “So not only does DaBaby not cry, this video has nothing to do with the Walmart shooting. Some kind of miscommunication between Law&Crime and Stranger Stories maybe? IDK, you would think they would verify what the content is about before posting it.”

According to reports, Authorities were called to the scene of the shooting after it occurred around 11:30 PM. Wisdom Awute and Christopher Urena both were charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault over the incident. Urena also faced a charge of grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reportedly chased after the shooting victim in a stolen vehicle.

Watch a portion of the lengthy interrogation video in the post below.