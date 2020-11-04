DaBaby’s Older Brother Dead, Allegedly From Suicide

(AllHipHop News)
Tragedy has struck the family of Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby.
Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in the Northeast section of the city earlier today (November 3rd).
The cops were responding to a call over an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress a little after 1:30 PM.
According to Fox 46, they arrived to find Glenn Johnson, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. Johnson died a short time later at a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are currently investigating the death, but according to various reports, DaBaby’s brother committed suicide.
Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video of himself holding a gun, visibly distraught and crying. Tragically, Johnson leaves behind three young children.