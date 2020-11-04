DaBaby’s Older Brother Dead, Allegedly From Suicide

DaBaby
By : / Categories : News / November 3, 2020

DaBaby's brother took his own life earlier today in Charlotte.

(AllHipHop News) 

Tragedy has struck the family of Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby.

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in the Northeast section of the city earlier today (November 3rd).

The cops were responding to a call over an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress a little after 1:30 PM.

According to Fox 46, they arrived to find Glenn Johnson, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. Johnson died a short time later at a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are currently investigating the death, but according to various reports, DaBaby’s brother committed suicide.

Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video of himself holding a gun, visibly distraught and crying. Tragically, Johnson leaves behind three young children.

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : DaBaby, Hip-Hop News


Scroll to Top