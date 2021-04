Fans of Cam Cold Heart are paying their respects to the late rapper, who died last night in Charlotte.

A well-known rapper from Charlotte, North Carolina has died unexpectedly.

According to reports, Cam Coldheart died last night (April 24th) of unknown causes. Cam, who was just 33-year-old at the time of his passing, leaves behind several children.

In 2019, Cam Coldheart went viral, after he got into an altercation with fellow Charlotte native DaBaby. The men were engaged in a war of words when they ran across each other in the Louis Vuitton store, inside of the South Park Mall in Charlotte.

Cam was assaulted and knocked unconscious by DaBaby and his bodyguard, who fled the scene, but not before posting the footage of the fight on social media.

Fans of Cam Coldheart have been flooding his Instagram account with RIP messages on his last post, which was put up just two days ago.