Dalai Lama In Hot Water After Asking Boy To Suck His Tongue

The Buddhist leader issued an apology after a controversial video of him and a child went viral.

The Dalai Lama, a religious leader for millions of Buddhists across the world, has issued an apology after asking a young child to suck his tongue while kissing him on the lips.

The statement was issued on Monday, April 10, from the office of “His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet” read, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

Adding, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

According to NPR, the incident happened in February 2023 at the Dalai Lama’s home, the Tsuglagkhang Temple complex. At the time, 120 students had gathered in celebration of completing a course in their studies.

In the clip, which has been viewed by over 4 million people since its release, the 87-year-old Buddhist priest is approached by a young boy that then asks him for a hug.

The religious leader approves the boy to come to the stage, points to his cheek, and says, “first here.”

Causa consternación internacional este video del Dalai Lama donde besa en la boca a un menor durante un evento budista en la India e incluso intenta tocar su lengua. pic.twitter.com/d6ZsRU5Crf — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) April 9, 2023

The boy kisses the Dalai Lama on the cheek, which is followed up by a hug. However, the priest does not immediately release the child but continues to hold him, before saying to him, “I think here also,” motioning to his lips.

With his hands, he cups the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth. The crowd erupts in what seems to be a sweet and innocent act of love, but then it got strange.

The Dalai Lama says, “and suck my tongue.”

The boy did not.