Dame Dash Goes Global With New Docu-Series And Joint Venture

Damon Dash is making serious power moves with his latest global distribution deal, which will produce a variety of new docu-series about the explosion of hip-hop around the world!

Dame Dash has always been on that next level as an entertainment visionary.

So, it should be no shock that he is taking his movement international, mapping out a way to Harlem shake on Europe, Africa, and Asia with his new TV and film venture.

The man behind much of Roc-A-Fella Records’ success is also one of the first in Hip-Hop history to venture into films, starting back in the 90s. He was responsible for such hood classics as “Paid in Full,” “State Property” and “Paper Soldiers.”

He helped finance films like The Woodsman with Kevin Bacon, David Alan Grier, Benjamin Bratt, Eve and Mos Def, and notoriously, Lee Daniel’s award-winning film “Precious.”

As a TV executive, his stamp is behind shows (that he stars in) like “The Ultimate Hustler” and “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Now Damon will host and co-produce a 10-episode docuseries called “Hip-Hop Invasion” through his joint venture with the Dutch broadcast media company 4Mat Factory.

The series will chronicle the explosion of Hip-Hop culture in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, China, Japan, Poland, Brazil, Turkey, and other countries worldwide.

4Mat Factory COO Lydia de Vreede said of the new venture, “Our partnership with Dame Dash Studios and the current projects is just the beginning of greater things to come.”

Some of the great things to come outside of “Hip-Hop Invasion” are “Rocky Road,” a documentary about IVF and infertility, and an animated series called “Dusko Goes to Space.” Both are projects produced by Dash’s life partner, Raquel M. Horn.

4Mat Factory and Damon Dash Studios will also release the full-length film “Honor Up,” featuring Dame and Cam’ron, executive produced by Kanye West.

Two weeks ago, Damon Dash Studios announced that it would be bringing original content to FOX SOUL every Saturday at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET beginning October 9. The 4-hour block will feature a mix of film, cultural music, talk, and health.