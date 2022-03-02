Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Lawsuit Is “Embarrassing” & Claims Social Media Algorithms Contribute To Rap Beef

Dame Dash discussed his current legal issues with Jay-Z saying, “I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with.”

Dame Dash and Jay-Z have had their ups and downs since parting ways as Roc-A-Fella business partners over 15 years ago.

Their most recent legal dispute arose over reports Dame Dash attempted to sell Hov’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT. In turn, Dame claimed Jay-Z tried to buy his share of the label for an “unacceptable” price.

During a recent interview, Dame Dash said the pair are “straight” now but revealed his disappointment at being sued by his former partner. “He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t,” he told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “Then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for Reasonable Doubt. I didn’t realize it,” he admitted. “I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with—I’m not into suing anybody.”

He added,”I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing.”

Dame continued, “You know, again, the program is when two Black people used to work together and now they don’t, then they gotta be beefin’. I’m not beefin’ with that man—I don’t care what he’s doing. I don’t like the way he carried things but that’s on him. He went his way, I went mine.”

.@DuskoPoppington says he doesn’t have beef with Jay-Z:



“I don’t have beef with another Black man. That’s what we’re programmed to do: fight each other and not pay attention to the people that’s pressing us.” pic.twitter.com/WCOeYi01eh — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 1, 2022

Dame Dash previously suggested the pair “get the lawyers out of it” and “talk like men,” after Hov shouted him out during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Algorithms Are What’s Controlling Us Now”

The topic of rap beef also came up during Dame’s conversation with Shannon Sharpe. He blamed social media and streaming platform algorithms as contributing factors to the deadly feuds between rappers.

“It’s an algorithm that needs to be stopped,” he said. “If you like to look at trolling and beef and it pops up on your phone. The algorithms are what’s controlling us right now. … It’s a program, it’s knowing how to trigger people and it’s profitable [from] our dysfunction.”

Dame Dash also condemned YouTube, saying they “should stop paying when people put up beef,” and focus on positivity, not profit.

He added, “Family killing family instead of your real enemy is your real enemy tricking you to do that. And we’re aware of it, but we keep doing it. My rule of thumb is: I’m not hurting anybody with the same color skin as me, period.”

Dame Dash blames deadly rap beef on social media + streaming platforms:



“YouTube needs to stop paying when people put up beef.” pic.twitter.com/bsqnwyX9m8 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 1, 2022

Dame Dash on Kanye West, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and more! | CLUB SHAY SHAY