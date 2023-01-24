Damian Lillard Fan Edits Wikipedia To Troll Patrick Beverley

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two NBA players clashed on the court and online.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. That basketball game included an on-court verbal exchange between Lakers guard Patrick Beverley and Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard’s personal back-and-forth did not end once the final buzzer sounded. The two NBA players’ bad blood continued to play out over several days through the media and online.

“If he would have cooked me you would have said, ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple of shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night,'” responded Beverley at a post-game press conference when asked about Lillard.

Beverley added, “Always good to see Dame. Hell of a point guard in this league. His ability to shoot it from the logo puts pressure on your defense.” However, those compliments did not stop Lillard from firing back on Twitter.

Damian Lillard Calls Patrick Beverley A “Con Man”

Damian Lillard quote-tweeted a video of Patrick Beverley’s post-game comments. The Big D.O.L.L.A. album creator added his own commentary about the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

“Con man. Flip from above the rim,” tweeted Lillard on Monday. His social media clapback amassed over 6,000 retweets, 46,000 likes, and 15 million views on the platform.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

The 1994 film Above The Rim featured the late comedian Bernie Mac as Flip, a homeless former high school basketball player. Someone even edited the Above The Rim Wikipedia page to read that Flip is “loosely based on Patrick Beverley, who looks like a homeless crackhead.”

Screenshot from edited Wikipedia page for Above The Rim

Lillard Had A Rough Shooting Night Against Beverley’s Lakers

Patrick Beverley made his way to Twitter too. The former SEC Freshman of the Year kept it short with his response to Damian Lillard by simply tweeting, “He mad. Entertaining.”

More than 28,000 accounts hit the like button on Beverley’s tweet about Lillard. That three-word statement also garnered 2000 retweets and 3.4 million views on Twitter.

Damian Lillard scored 24 points on 5-17 shooting during Portland’s January 22 home loss to the Lakers. The rapper also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A finished the game with a plus-minus of -13. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley maintained a +27 plus-minus stat.