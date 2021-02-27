Damon Dash Goes In On Lawyer During Tense Child-Support Hearing

(AllHipHop News)
Damon Dash and Rachel Roy were back in family court, where the Roc-a-Fella Records founder promised to make her attorney “famous” for representing his ex.
During a Manhattan Supreme Court video hearing yesterday (February 25th), Rachel Roy’s lawyer wanted the world to believe that Dash is a deadbeat dad.
But Mr. Dusko Poppington wasn’t having any of that according to the New York Post.
“I can make you famous, too, because you keep playing with my family,” Damon reportedly said during court proceedings, which took place via Zoom. “You keep playing on purpose to make me pay.”
Donnell Suares, Esq. immediately complained to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper: “He’s threatening me now sir. Could you please advise the defendant not to threaten me or my client?”
Cooper didn’t see the threat saying, “I think he said he’s going to make you famous…Mr. Suares would be very content not to be famous as long as his client gets what she is entitled to.”
Damon vowed that Rachel Roy would get the rest of the money (he’s currently paying around $6,000 a month), as he continued to taunt her lawyer until Judge Cooper stepped in to calm things down.
Damon Dash and Roy have been in conflict over child support for at least 12 years for their two daughters.
Damon was arrested in November 2019 for $400,000 in back child support.
Currently, Rachel Roy wants her children’s father to pay arrears of $100,000, plus lawyer fees. Damon and his lawyer, Eric Howard, said that he did not receive the bill and if he had — the bill would have been paid.