Damon Dash Summoned To Court Deposition In War With Filmmaker And Lawyer

(AllHipHop News)
A judge has ordered Damon Dash to appear for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by producer/director Josh Webber.
Webber filed the lawsuit earlier this year, accusing Dash of making comments that allegedly cost him a $6 million deal.
According to court documents, the filmmaker claims he lost a $6 million investment on a project “which specifically references the actions of Dash as the reason the contract was terminated.”
Damon Dash had been due to appear for a deposition in the case on November 20th, but was a no show.
Now a judge has ordered Dash to turn up for the deposition “no later than the end of January 2021.”
If he doesn’t turn up, he will lose his case, and a “default judgment will be entered in favor of Plaintiffs”, according to the order.