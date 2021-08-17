Damon Wayans Calls Out Dave Chappelle For A ‘Verzuz’ Comedy Battle

Do you want to see the two legends face off in a joke-for-joke bout?

Over the last 17 months, Verzuz has presented numerous head-to-head song clashes featuring musicians like Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, The Lox, Dipset, and many more.

Are audiences interested in seeing two stand-up comedians step into the Verzuz ring for a faceoff? Entertainment industry legend Damon Wayans suggested he wants a live battle with another comedy icon.

During a conversation with KBXX 97.9 The Box, Damon Wayans was asked if he had been watching the Verzuz events. The In Living Color star replied, “No, I have not… Do they do it with comedians?”

Wayans was then questioned about which other comic he would like to go against in a Verzuz. The 60-year-old actor quickly answered, “Chappelle… I’m calling him out.” That response earned “oohs” from the KBXX 97.9 hosts.

Both Damon Wayans and Dave Chappelle have been working in show business for decades. Wayans starred in films such as I’m Gonna G## You Sucka, Mo’ Money, and Major Payne. He was also the lead actor of the My Wife and Kids sitcom.

Dave Chappelle was the creator of the classic Comedy Central sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show. His filmography contains motion pictures such as The Nutty Professor, Half Baked, and Undercover Brother.

In addition to his acting roles, Chappelle took the stage for comedy specials like HBO’s Killin’ Them Softly as well as Netflix’s The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. Wayans has his own stand-up specials like One Night Stand, The Last Stand?, and Still Standing.