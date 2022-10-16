Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr Teaming Up For New Father-Son Comedy Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr are heading to the small screen for a new comedic series that will air on CBS. Read more!

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr have signed on for a father-son comedy series at CBS.

According to editors at Deadline, the as-yet-untitled program will follow a divorced talk radio host who helps his 40-year-old son grow up.

Co-written by the elder Wayans and Kevin Hench, the multi-camera comedy show is two decades in the making.

The project is being produced for CBS Studios, with Wayans, Hench, and Wayans Jr set to executive produce.

The show marks the 62-year-old’s return to television after his role in ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” which ran from 2001 until 2005.

Meanwhile, Wayans Jr, 39, made his acting debut as the elder Wayans’s son on the ABC series before moving on to small-screen stardom with appearances in the likes of “Happy Endings,” “New Girl,” and “Happy Together.”

A potential release date for the show has not yet been announced.